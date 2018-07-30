Stranger Things season 3 release delayed, series to now premiere on Netflix in 2019

Fans of Stranger Things will have to wait longer for the third season of the popular sci-fi series, Netflix has confirmed. Cindy Holland, programming executive of the streaming giant, revealed that the show will not arrive till next summer, but has reassured that the next spell will be "better" than the second season.

Season two, which premiered on October 27 last year, received mixed responses from the fans.

"It's a handcrafted show. The Duffer Brothers and Shawn Levy, they understand the stakes are high. They want to deliver something bigger and better than last year. I think it's going to be a fantastic season. It will be worth the wait," Holland said.

According to Entertainment Weekly, she was in a conversation with the critics at the Television Critics Association's press tour in Beverly Hills on 29 July. Holland also noted that the next season will have more special effects than the previous ones. "It's a really exciting season, just takes a little more time," she said.

The show had released a teaser trailer for the next season in June, which introduced a new character Robin, played by Maya Hawke (Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke's daughter). Cary Elwes and Jake Busey are also going to be part of the season 3 cast. Priah Ferguson, the actor who plays Lucas' younger sister Erica Sinclair, is expected to have a major role in the upcoming season.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Jul 30, 2018 17:12 PM