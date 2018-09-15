Sivakarthikeyan's Seema Raja, Samantha Akkineni's U-Turn leaked online hours after theatrical release

Hours after the release of the Telegu version of Samantha Akkineni-starrer U-Turn, the film reportedly got leaked online. Furthermore, Samantha’s other Tamil release, Seema Raja, too was leaked online immediately after its release.

Pawan Kumar's directorial U-Turn released on Thursday, on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. It got leaked on a torrent site Movierulez. On the other hand, a pirated version of Seema Raja was leaked on Tamil Rockers almost immediately after its release, reports The News Minute.

The bilingual film U-Turn, which was simultaneously released both in Tamil and Telegu, clashed with Sivakarthikeyan-Samantha-starrer Seema Raja at the box office in Tamil Nadu, and with Naga Chaitanya-starrer Shailaja Reddy Alludu at the Telugu box office.

In 2018 itself, there have been two separate instances of films leaking online. In January, Aruvi was leaked one day after it hitthe screens. However, the damage could be controlled to a large extent since the makers were successful in taking down the page that leaked the film. Similarly, 15 seconds of Rajnikath-starrer Kaala also got leaked online.

While U-Turn is the official remake of the 2016 hit thriller of the same name, starring Shraddha Srinath and Roger Narayan, and directed by Pawan Kumar, Seema Raja is an action comedy.

