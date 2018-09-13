Sailaja Reddy Alludu movie review: Ramya Krishnan steals the show in this familiar tale of ego-clashes

2.5/5









Director Maruthi’s brand of cinema can be best described as familiar entertainers. His films are usually born out of ideas that have been tried-and-tested and his approach is no different when it comes to his latest outing, Naga Chaitanya and Anu Emmanuel starrer Sailaja Reddy Alludu, which borrows its basic premise from Nagarjuna’s Allari Alludu, and gives it a slight twist to make it accessible for the masses. What you get out of this experiment may not be path-breaking, but is plain decent and entertaining in parts.

The story revolves around four important characters. Murali Sharma plays a highly egoistic self-made millionaire. Quite early on in the film, he rejects a marriage proposal for his daughter because his ego doesn’t let him bow down to traditions. Naga Chaitanya plays his son and he falls for Anu Emmanuel at first sight but she’s even more egoistic than his father. As he tries to make things work between him and Anu while hoping that his father would accept their relationship, he gets the shock of his life. He learns that Anu’s mother Shailaja Reddy, played by Ramya Krishnan, is equally egoistic as his father and likes to keep men — including her husband — under her command.

This ego-riddled romance, despite being very familiar, suffers from the same problems of most contemporary love stories. As a love story, we’re never quite invested in the relationship of Chaitanya and Anu. There are a couple of scenes where Chaitanya attempts to get close to Anu, but it doesn’t give one the feeling that he’s madly in love with her. The romance portion is contrived, but the story makes up for it with decent comedy. Vennela Kishore is in terrific form and his one-liners elevate the overall mood of the film, especially in the second half.

Ramya Krishnan is a show-stealer. As a mother-in-law with bloated ego and anger issues, she carries her role with élan, and proves once again that she can nail any role. Scenes between her and Chaitanya don’t quite work as they’re meant to, but they still complement each other well. For the kind of introduction Ramya is given, one would expect the second half to be quite serious but the makers decided to dilute it with comedy. There are spurts of serious moments just to elevate Ramya’s character but they don’t quite help us understand her. Anu Emmanuel, like most heroines of Telugu cinema, hardly gets to do much on screen other than look pretty even when she’s sleeping at night.

Sailaja Reddy Alludu, despite the familiar path it treads, works solely because of Maruthi’s signature comedy and some decent performances.

Updated Date: Sep 13, 2018 13:58 PM