Sir, Rohena Gera's Cannes critic week award-winning romantic drama, to release in India on 20 March

Rohena Gera's romantic drama, Sir, which has been making waves at the film festivals across the world, will soon make its way to the Indian cinema theaters. Starring Vivek Gomber, Tillotama Shome, Geetanjali Kulkarni, the makers have announced that it is slated to release on 20 March.

Sir was first premiered in India last year at the Jagran Film Festival.

However, the film has had theatrical releases in more than 20 countries, including France, Germany, Switzerland, Hungary, Netherlands and Belgium. It has also had successful screening at the prestigious Cannes Film festival, a Gala premiere at Zurich Film Festival and screenings in Melbourne, California and Israel, as well as other festivals in Europe.

Check out the announcement here

We @PlatoonOneFilms are proud to partner with @RohenaGera to bring her Cannes Critics' Week award-winning feature SIR to Indian cinemas! @TillotamaShome and #VivekGomber will make you smile and break your heart in this gorgeous romance. In theaters 20th March. Trailer out soon! pic.twitter.com/2L7oAUyqDH — Shiladitya Bora (@ShiladityaBora) February 27, 2020

At the 19th Annual New York Indian Film Festival, Sir had won the award for the Best Film while Shome scoring the Best Actress award. The film has also won audience awards at the Festival du Film de Cabourg/ France and Festival World Cinema Amsterdam / Netherlands. Sir also won 2019 Birmingham Indian Film Festival's inaugural BIFF Audience Award.

Rohena is also the first female filmmaker to have bagged the Gan Foundation Award at Cannes for the film.

Sir revolves around an unlikely attraction between a man and his maid servant. According to The Hindu, Gera shot the film over 31 days, entirely on location in an apartment in a Lower Parel high rise. “There is no set, it has been all about real spaces, homes and streets, ”she said.

The film is produced by Brice Poisson and Gera, and will distributed in India by the Platoon One Films.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Feb 27, 2020 13:29:39 IST