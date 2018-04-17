Tillotama Shome-starrer Sir selected for Critics' Week at Cannes, also in race to win Grand Prix Nespresso award

Mumbai: Indian scriptwriter-director Rohena Gera's Sir, a love story set against the backdrop of a class divide and starring actor Tillotama Shome in the lead, has been selected for the Cannes Film Festival's the Critics' Week sidebar.

The movie is among the seven films selected for the feature competition category of the sidebar, which opens with Paul Dano's feature directorial debut Wildlife and closes with Alex Lutz's Guy. Both of these films are out of the competition categories and are billed as Special Screenings Features.

Among the seven films competing are five from first-time directors. The other two are second effort.

Gera's film was first announced at Goa's Film Bazaar in 2016 and revolves around the relationship with a middle class man and his maid, reported Screen Daily.

The film is in the race to win the Grand Prix Nespresso award in the sidebar, whose jury is headed by Norwegian filmmaker Joachim Trier.

Updated Date: Apr 17, 2018 15:48 PM