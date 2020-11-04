Sir, Rohena Gera's Cannes award-winning romantic drama, to release in Indian cinemas on 13 November
Sir was earlier scheduled to release on 20 March but was stalled due to the coronavirus lockdown in the country
Rohena Gera's romantic drama, Sir, which received critical acclaim at the film festivals across the world, will soon make its way to Indian cinemas on 13 November.
The film stars Vivek Gomber, Tillotama Shome, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Ahmareen Anjum, and Rahul Vohra. Platoon Films and PVR Cinemas will release Sir.
Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared this update
RELEASE DATE FINALIZED... Platoon One Films and #PVR Pictures to release #Sir on 13 Nov 2020... Stars #TillotamaShome and #VivekGomber... Directed by Rohena Gera. #SirTheFilm #Diwali pic.twitter.com/xfEpRo0Vcm
— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 4, 2020
The Mumbai-set film probes the relationship between the scion of a real-estate family Ashwin (Gomber) and a live-in domestic help Ratna (Shome), who cooks and cleans for him.
Sir was first premiered in India last year at the Jagran Film Festival. It has had theatrical releases in more than 20 countries, including France, Germany, Switzerland, Hungary, Netherlands and Belgium. Sir has also had a successful screening at the prestigious Cannes Film festival, a Gala premiere at Zurich Film Festival and screenings in Melbourne, California and Israel, as well as other festivals in Europe.
At the 19th Annual New York Indian Film Festival, Sir had won the award for the Best Film while Shome scoring the Best Actress award. The film has also won audience awards at the Festival du Film de Cabourg/ France and Festival World Cinema Amsterdam/Netherlands. Sir also won 2019 Birmingham Indian Film Festival's inaugural BIFF Audience Award.
The entire film was shot in just 31 days on location in an apartment in Mumbai's Lower Parel high rise. Sir was earlier scheduled to be out on 20 March, but due to the coronavirus lockdown in the country, its release was stalled.
Sir is among the many films which will see a theatrical release after the nationwide reopening of Indian cinemas. To minimise the danger, Indian cinemas have separated seats, staggered show times and are encouraging digital payments. Masks and temperature checks are mandatory.
(With inputs from agencies)
(Also read on Firstpost: Notes on watching Knives Out in a Delhi theatre for the first time since the coronavirus lockdown)
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
YouTuber Bhuvan Bam tests positive for COVID-19, urges fans 'to not take this virus lightly'
Bhuvan Bam revealed the news via his Instagram stories and also urged people to keep following the COVID precautions.
Soumitra Chatterjee given blood transfusion in Kolkata hospital; actor's condition remains critical
“Every passing day we may be losing ground” due to his advanced age, the doctor treating veteran actor Soumitra Chatterjee said in a statement.
Actor Divya Agarwal's father dies of COVID-19; Ekta Kapoor, Neha Dhupia share condolences
Divya Agarwal's father had tested positive for the coronavirus earlier in the month and was admitted to a Mumbai hospital.