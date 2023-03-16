When it is time for the Academy Awards, celebrities from all walks of life flock to attend Hollywood’s biggest award night to celebrate their achievements. This year as well, with all eyes set on the 2023 Oscars, the red carpet thrummed with glamour and glitz as celebrities stepped with their best looks in line with their designers, stylists, and jewelers. While the ladies on the floor left us amused and entertained with their choice of outfits for the award night, a few of them also caught our attention for no reason at all! One such outfit was chosen by Nigerian singer-songwriter Tems. The Oscar nominee who opted for an ‘enormous and puffy’ white gown that had a larger part curled around her head made it difficult for viewers behind her to watch the show.

As soon as pictures of Tems’ Oscar outing went viral on social media, a series of light-hearted memes and sartorial praise started making rounds as many criticised and made fun of her style. On the contrary, a section of social media users also praised Tems for her eye-catching outfit and sided with her to slam disrespectful trolls.

Amid all the reactions coming over her outfit, the singer has now given a befitting response to her trolls. Taking to Instagram, Tems shared a series of pictures of her Oscar outing with a veiled remark that reads, “Uh Ohh!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TEMS 🕊 (@temsbaby)



Similarly, she also shared detailed photos of her striking ensemble on Twitter and wrote, “Oops.”

Tems’ Oscar nomination

Temilade Openiyi, also known as Tems was nominated at the 95th Academy Awards for co-writing the song ‘Lift Me Up‘ from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

The 27-year-old singer co-wrote the song with Rihanna, who also performed it live during the Academy Awards broadcast.

However, the song lost the award to ‘Naatu Naatu‘ from SS Rajamouli’s film RRR.

