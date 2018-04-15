Singer Papon reportedly left out from Assam's Bihu celebrations following Voice India Kids controversy

Popular Assamese singer Papon, who was accused of sexually molesting a minor girl on a reality show, has been shunned from performing at the Bihu festival celebrations in his home state, according to a report by Mid Day.

Papon, who has lent his voice to popular songs such as 'Moh Moh Ke Dhaage' from Dum Laga Ke Haisha and 'Bulleya' from Sultan, has been a major attraction at Bihu shows for the past few years. But this year none of the concert organisers have approached the singer as they are unsure about how the audience will react to him being included on the bill.

Papon's reputation has been tarnished after he was caught kissing a contestant on Voice India Kids in February this year. Papon later stepped down as judge of the reality show, and has been lying low ever since.

The singer has rejected all allegations against him and said that the video has been misrepresented. Papon, in a statement had said, "I am painfully conscious of the accusations that have been made against me in the last few days. Anyone who knows me would be aware that I am an extremely affectionate and expressive person. That is the way I have been brought up and that’s how I have always been with people close to me or people I care about. To show affection for an 11-year-old child who I have been mentoring for a while now is not an alien concept for me. Please do remember that it is a video on my own Facebook live and stop for a moment and at least wonder why I would myself promote a video where I am ‘apparently’ doing all the unmentionable things that I am being accused of."

Updated Date: Apr 15, 2018 14:48 PM