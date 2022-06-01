Singer KK passes away: AR Rahman, Daler Mehndi, Kailash Kher among others offer condolences

Singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK, passed away in Kolkata following a performance on 31 May

Famed Singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK, passed away in Kolkata following a performance on 31 May. The popular Bollywood singer, who had been ruling the charts for the last three decades started feeling unwell during the show at Nazrul Mancha, and and later went back to his hotel, where he fell ill. He was rushed to the hospital, where he was declared brought dead. He was 53.

Following his sudden demise, a number of his contemporaries from the industry have offered their condolences. Notably, KK's death comes days after the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala and months after India lost two doyens of music in Lata Mangeshkar and Bappi Lahiri.

Music maestro AR Rahman expressed grief over the death of his 'buddy', writing, "Dear KK ..what’s the hurry buddy ..gifted singers and artists like you made this life more bearable..#RIPKK"

Kailash Kher tweeted, "Samay se bara koi balbaan nahin hota, parameshwar se bara koi bidhaan nahin. Sangeet jagat mein riktata kar gaya, achanak humare mitra, sahakarmi @iamKKSinger ka chale jana atyanta peeradayak hai. Nishabd kar gaya." He also prayed for family to have strength in such trying times.

Punjabi Singer Daler Mehndi said, "I am deeply shocked at this news. The music world is reeling in the shock of Sidhu Moosewala, his sudden demise and now another huge loss. It’s very sad. He was such a simple shy private person. It's a big loss for the Indian music industry. I've always admired his sense of music. May he rest in peace. May God give strength to all his fans and family. These are grave times for the music world."

Music composer Ismail Darbar, who celebrates his birthday on Wednesday, 1 June, expressed sorry at KK's passing. He said, "Today is my birthday and losing such a good friend and a talented singer on this day is even more disheartening. He was a very good human being and an honest person. There are a lot of memories with him."

Singer Harshdeep Kaur was one of the first to share the news, writing, "Just can’t believe that our beloved #KK is no more. This really can’t be true. The voice of love has gone. This is heartbreaking."

Armaan Malik too offered his condolences, writing, "Extremely sad and devastated. Another shocking loss for all of us. Can’t believe our KK sir is no more… what is even happening. I can’t take it anymore."

In a separate tweet, he wrote, "Concerts in India need better management, medical and emergency facilities. I’ve seen and been part of far too many shows that don’t serve the right conditions for us to perform in. But yet, being the artists we are, we continue with performing coz we don’t wanna disappoint our fans."

Meanwhile, Kolkata Police have registered a case of unnatural death and started an investigation.

KK is known for his versatility. The singer has sung in different languages including Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi and Bengali.

