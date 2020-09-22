Singeetam Srinivasa Rao joins Prabhas, Deepika Padukone in Nag Ashwin's next yet-untitled film

Billed as a science-fiction drama, the film is touted as a pan-Indian multilingual project and is bankrolled by Vyjayanthi Movies.

Legendary filmmaker Singeetam Srinivasa Rao, best known for directing Apoorva Sagodharargal, Michael Madana Kama Rajan, Aditya 369 is all set to play the role of a mentor in the yet-untitled film starring Prabhas and Deepika Padukone.

Billed as a science-fiction drama, the film is touted as a pan-Indian multilingual project and is bankrolled by Vyjayanthi Movies.

On Rao's birthday on 21 September, the makers took to twitter and made a revelation about the same.

A long awaited dream finally comes true. We are thrilled to welcome #SingeetamSrinivasaRao Garu to our epic.

His creative superpowers will surely be a guiding force for us.#Prabhas @deepikapadukone @nagashwin7 @AshwiniDuttCh @VyjayanthiFilms pic.twitter.com/Mxvbs2s7R9 — Vyjayanthi Movies (@VyjayanthiFilms) September 21, 2020

Tentatively titled Prabhas 21, the big-budget film marks Prabhas' first association with director Nag Ashwin, whose biographical drama Mahanti won multiple Awards, writes The Hindu.

The film, which will release in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi, will reportedly go on floors next year.

Ashwin had previously opened up about the project said in a statement, “I’m very excited to see Deepika play this character. It is something no mainstream lead has done before and will be quite a surprise for everyone. The pairing of Deepika and Prabhas will be one of the main highlights of the film and the story between them, I believe will be something audiences will carry in their hearts for years to come.”

Meanwhile, Rao had recently tested positive for COVID-19 and is on road to recovery. The director in a video message said he had put himself under home isolation as soon as he got his test results.