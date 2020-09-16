Veteran filmmaker Singeetam Srinivasa Rao tests positive for coronavirus, says it's a 'mild infection'
Filmmaker Singeetam Srinivasa Rao, in a Facebook video message, revealed that he had tested positive for the coronavirus on 9 September.
Legendary Tamil film director Singeetam Srinivasa Rao has tested positive for COVID-19. Rao took to Facebook where he revealed about his health condition.
The director said that he had tested positive for the coronavirus on 9 September and has put himself under home isolation as soon as he got his test results.
Rao, in the video message, said, "I am using a separate room, separate washroom, my food is kept there. I am remembering my hostel days."
He said a CT scan was also performed by the doctors that showed mild infection. He will be in isolation until 22 September.
The director also said that he has been receiving many especially from the media who wanted to know how he will be celebrating his birthday on 21 September. Rao added that since he will be in isolation he will not be celebrating.
Towards the end of the video, Rao asked his followers to be careful about the COVID-19 pandemic.
He further urged people to take all the necessary precautions and cover their mouth and nose with face mask, maintain social distancing.
Rao said he too followed precautionary measures, however, the virus has 'attacked' him. "Man has always triumphed over the virus at any time in the history of human mankind.”
Check out his video here
According to India Today, Rao last directed Welcome Obama, Telugu remake of Marathi film Mala Aai Vhhaychy! In 2015, he was seen in a cameo role in Varun Tej's Kanche.
