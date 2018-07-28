Simran Bagga set to make a strong comeback with Vikram’s Dhruva Natchathiram, Rajinikanth's untitled next

Simran Bagga, who made her Tamil debut with Prabhudeva-starrer 1997 film VIP, ruled the roost for a decade, royally earning the tag ‘queen of Kollywood’. During her stint, she worked with the top stars across southern filmdom and shone in several author-backed roles in films such as Nerrukku Ner, Vaali, Thullada Manamum Thullum, Priyamaanavale, Parthen Rasithen, Kalisundam Raa, Ramana, Panchathantiram and Kannathil Muthamittal among others. Suriya’s 2008 Tamil drama Vaaranam Aayiram marked Simran’s last popular on screen appearance, which was followed by a few here-and-there appearances in half a dozen films over the last few years. However, she’s set for a strong comeback this year with Vikram’s Dhruva Natchathiram and Sivakarthikeyan’s Seema Raja. She also has, mind it, the yet-untitled superstar Rajinikanth starrer with filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj in her kitty.

If you’re a Simran fan, then you can’t ask for a better comeback, because this is easily the most exciting phase of her career. For instance, in Dhruva Natchathiram, she plays one of the agents on a mission. In Seema Raja, she plays a negative character. If the industry grapevine is anything to go by, she is paired with Rajinikanth in his next film which is currently on floors. Going by her choice of roles, it sure looks like Simran is picking films based on her comfort level.

In an interview to The Hindu, she said: "I take up projects that I feel work for me; I know that things have changed a lot since the 90s and early 2000. I remember working almost 24 hours a day in the late 90s; that was not the whole me, it was just a part of me. After the high, I wanted to live life. I decided sometime back that I did not want to take up films — but then; I could not sit at home either. So, I started working again. As a person, I do not look back at the past or contemplate my future; I concentrate on the present. If that is good, you can shape your future."

She’s sure shaping her future in a very interesting way. When most actresses her age are usually relegated to the roles of sister or mother, Simran is pushing the envelope with interesting characters. Talking about her negative character in Seema Raja, she said: "It’s a very unique role, unlike anything I have done in my career so far. I consider it a feather in my cap. I accepted the offer because it gave me an opportunity to explore a new side of me."

In Dhruva Natchathiram, audiences will see her kick some butt. "It’s an action-packed role. Audiences will see her like they’ve never seen her before. Her character is going to take a lot of us by surprise. When she was told the role would require her to perform action, she jumped at the opportunity," a source from the film’s unit told Firstpost. It’ll be interesting to see Simran reunite with filmmaker Gautham Menon. The duo had previously worked together in Vaaranam Aayiram, and it featured Simran in one of her career’s best roles.

Another exciting film Simran has in the offing is Arvind Swami's Vanangamudi, in which the former will be seen playing an investigating officer. Talking about roping in Simran, director Selvaa told Firstpost: "It’s an intense role and it also features some action. When I approached her with the offer, she immediately gave her nod because she wanted to try her hand at action. She even took training to pull off some scenes with perfection."

