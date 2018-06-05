Dhruva Natchathiram teaser: Vikram and his spy squad make for an engaging, never-ending action fest

The teaser of Gautham Menon's Dhruva Natchathiram, starring Chiyaan Vikram, is finally out and it seems like the makers have put together a sleek spy thriller.

Dhruva Natchathiram is nowhere close to Gautham Menon's love sagas and is definitely a stark opposite to his last release Achcham Yenbadhu Madamaiyada.

This upcoming Tamil film has Vikram slaying as a spy with his super squad. Vikram and Co pack a punch with several action sequences, hinting at a bloody movie with never ending stunts.

Shot extensively in several foreign locations like Istanbul and Georgia, the gang in the film is seen taking down people from all corners and if anything, the racy thriller is loaded with guns and many smart spies. The latest trailer introduces us to Jon aka Vikram's secret team, played by Simran, Radika Sarathkumar, DD, Aishwarya Rajesh and Ritu Varma among others. All the leading ladies seem to have gone through rugged makeovers as they take over the screen in style with this action fest.

Now, waiting to be revealed is the central mission of this crux and the origin of the spy squad. Through the latest one minute glimpse, we are taken through flashes of several incidents where Vikram and Co are showcased as a team giving focused on only one thing — taking down their enemies and getting to the ultimate goal. Also, seen in the middle of this yet to be revealed mission, is Parthiepan, among other masterminds of the gang.

With music by Harris Jayaraj, Dhruva Natchathiram is expected to hit screens later this year. Watch the teaser here.

