Ravi Behl is an actor who has been a part of the Hindi film industry for more than three decades. Call it the power of television that more than two decades later out of more than those three decades, he’s still encountering people who recall Boogie Woogie, a dance show that changed the face of a lot of things, not just television.

The actor is now gearing up for Disney Plus Hotstar’s The Night Manager that also stars Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Sobhita Dhulipala. Here’s all what was said:

On his character in the show

Fans are going to be pleasantly surprised. This is very different from what I have done before. I’ve been the chocolate boy, clean shaven, singing songs, and then Boogie Woogie happened, so this guy is totally different, he’s the bad boy. He’s both sophisticated and colorful, but also has shades of grey. I enjoyed playing this character, totally different from my image. Fingers crossed.

On his journey as an actor

It’s been fantastic, it’s been superb. I’ve been acting since the age of 11. I did a film called Morchha, it was a kids film and I was the main lead in that. I also did a film in Hollywood called The Far Pavilions, and then I did a film called Inteha, which had actors like Reena Roy and Raj Babbar. Narsimha happened after college, so my journey has been good.

On the original The Night Manager

I’ve seen the original show 2-3 years back and it’s a fantastic show. The story, the acting, everything was fabulous. When I got the remake, I was very happy.

On working with Anil Kapoor

Anil Kapoor and I knew each other but the ice never broke. We never sat and spoke each other or worked with each other. 90% of my scenes in the show are with Anil sir. It was great fun, he’s a fantastic actor. Our chemistry on the show is great.

On Boogie Woogie

I was doing my films, last film film was Agni Sakshi that came out in 1996. Now Naved and me have been buddies from school times, we used to meet after every 2-3 days. He told me one day he wanted to do something on television. That was the time when only films were being made, so Naved, Javed and me wanted to do something around dance. The idea was good. We didn’t have a platform to showcase our talent, and television was a good platform for the same. We worked on the idea and Sony picked up our show. We never thought the show would be so blessed.

