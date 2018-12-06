Simmba song 'Aankh Maare', featuring Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan, is a self-aware '90s remix

The first song, titled 'Aankh Marey', from Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan-starrer much awaited action comedy Simmba was dropped on Thursday. Featuring Karan Johar and the Golmaal team in cameos, 'Aankh Maare' is humorously self-aware of the fact that it is yet another remake of a '90s number.

'Aankh Maare' is a millennial update of the smash hit Arshad Warsi song. The setting has been transported from the crowded 'beech sadak' to a neon-light lit set, with gigantic posters decorated on the walls, much reminiscent of 'The Thalaiva Song' from Chennai Express. However, despite the neon-lights, the remake reeks of the '90s nostalgia, as both the choreography and the melody have been kept almost intact.

Sara and Ranveer groove to some of the most iconic Bollywood steps from the bygone decades but injects doses of locking and popping to keep it relevant for the 21st century audience. The number has been sung by Neha Kakkar, Mika Singh And Kumar Sanu (it is also to be noted here that the original song was also belted out by the '90s romantic king Sanu).

Simmba, directed by Rohit Shetty and produced by him and Johar's Dharma Productions, is based on the Telugu film Temper, which starred Jr NTR. Also starring Sonu Sood and Ashutosh Rana, the film is slated to release on 28 December.

Watch the song here.

Updated Date: Dec 06, 2018 12:09 PM