Simmba: Arshad Warsi to make cameo in rehash of 'Aankh Maare' in Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan's film

FP Staff

Oct,30 2018 14:42:04 IST

Actor Arshad Warsi has shot for a cameo in the remix version of 'Aankh Maare' song that will feature in Rohit Shetty's next SimmbaHe featured in 'Aankh Maare' in his 1996 debut film Tere Mere Sapne.

Ranveer Singh in the first poster of Simmba. Twitter@Ranveer_Official

"Simmba has the remix version of my song 'Aankh Maare'... So, Rohit Shetty (director) asked me to do a special appearance, and I was more than happy to oblige," Arshad told IANS via text message. The original version was picturised on Arshad and actress Simran, the film also starred Chandrachur Singh and Priya Gill.

Simmba stars debutante Sara Ali Khan and Ranveer Singh, about whom, Arshad tweeted on 30 October: "It is absolutely clear to me why Deepika Padukone is in love with Ranveer. It is so easy to fall in love with him. Loved working with you buddy."

The film, which brings together the fresh pairing of Ranveer and Sara, also marks the debut collaboration between Rohit Shetty and Karan Johar as producers.

Simmba is slated to release on 28 December.

(With inputs from agencies)

Updated Date: Oct 30, 2018 14:42 PM

