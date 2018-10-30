Simmba: Arshad Warsi to make cameo in rehash of 'Aankh Maare' in Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan's film

Actor Arshad Warsi has shot for a cameo in the remix version of 'Aankh Maare' song that will feature in Rohit Shetty's next Simmba. He featured in 'Aankh Maare' in his 1996 debut film Tere Mere Sapne.

"Simmba has the remix version of my song 'Aankh Maare'... So, Rohit Shetty (director) asked me to do a special appearance, and I was more than happy to oblige," Arshad told IANS via text message. The original version was picturised on Arshad and actress Simran, the film also starred Chandrachur Singh and Priya Gill.

Simmba stars debutante Sara Ali Khan and Ranveer Singh, about whom, Arshad tweeted on 30 October: "It is absolutely clear to me why Deepika Padukone is in love with Ranveer. It is so easy to fall in love with him. Loved working with you buddy."

Once again it is absolutely clear to me why @deepikapadukone is in love with @RanveerOfficial it is so easy to fall in love with him... loved working with you buddy... — Arshad Warsi (@ArshadWarsi) October 30, 2018

The film, which brings together the fresh pairing of Ranveer and Sara, also marks the debut collaboration between Rohit Shetty and Karan Johar as producers.

Simmba is slated to release on 28 December.

(With inputs from agencies)

Updated Date: Oct 30, 2018 14:42 PM