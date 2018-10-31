Simmba: Golmaal cast to make special appearance in Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan, Rohit Shetty's action comedy

Rohit Shetty's upcoming directorial Simmba has been stirring considerable curiosity among the audience that eagerly waits to watch Singh churn out his signature action entertainers. Singh will be seen opposite Sara Ali Khan in Simmba, which is touted to be the official adaptation of a Telegu film featuring Jr NTR. Recently, the cast of Golmaal, another successful Rohit Shetty franchise, joined the Simmba crew on the sets to shoot a special appearance.

This development hints at a possible crossover between the Golmaal and Simmba fracnhises. Ranveer posted a picture on his Instagram handle, featuring Kunal Khemu, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor and Shreyas Talpade.

A Republic article even states that Ajay Devgn may feature in Singh's action drama as well. Comparisons between Simmba and Devgn's Singham have surfaced ever since Simmba went on the floors. As per reports, Ajay is set to make an appearance, reprising his role of Bajirao Singham in Simmba's climax.

Arshad Warsi is set to do a cameo in the remix version of 'Aankh Maare'. The 1996 hit track featured Warsi and was a part of his debut film Tere Mere Sapne.

