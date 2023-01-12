Celebrating the family week, Salman Khan’s reality show Bigg Boss 16 has kept its fans up for an emotional ride this entire week. While Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia struggled to control her tears after meeting her father, Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta’s mothers made sure that the viewers got their perfect dose of drama. In a bid to keep the audiences entertained and truly hooked to their screens, the makers have brought one of the most loved talk show hosts, Simi Garewal, on Bigg Boss 16. After the wait of 16 long years, the veteran actress will be seen hosting her celebrated talk show, Rendezvous with Simi Garewal, with the Bigg Boss contestants. Taking to her official Instagram account, on Thursday, the yesteryear actress shared the promo video of the upcoming episode of the reality show.

While sharing the video on her Instagram, Simi Garewal wrote in the caption, “In Big Boss House tonite! On Colors!”

The now-viral video opens by showing Simi Garewal sitting on a white couch inspired by the set of the Rendezvous, sporting her signature all-white ensemble, paired with straight open tresses. In the clip, as the contestants entered the room, a background voice can be heard saying in Hindi, “For the first time in 16 years, there will be rendezvous with Simi Garewal…” Then the video shows her questioning Priyanka Chahar Choudhary on which option she would choose and asks, “Aapke samne doh plate hain, ek mein hai stardom, doosri plate main hain unconditional love (you have two plates to choose from, one has stardom, while the other has unconditional love).” Priyanka chooses love saying, “At that nothing matters more than you stay happy in life.”

Next, she moves to Shalin and asks the same question with different options. She asks Shalin, “Ek (plate) mein Tina hai..” so which one he will choose. Shalin was quick to say that “Doosri plate mein kuch bhi aur hoga, mein woh doosri plate chununga (whatever is in the other plate, I will choose that).” Listening to his answer, every housemate looked surprised, including Tina. Simi Garewal was then seen defending Shalin, and jokingly said, “Don’t be so hard on him.” On her remark, Tina was seen laughing.

In case you don’t know, in an earlier episode show host Salman was seen schooling Tina and had also questioned her relationship with Shalin. While the superstar was scolding the TV actress, Shalin in the background was seen asking Salman to not be ‘so hard’ on Tina, which had angered the host.

