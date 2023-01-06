Bigg Boss 16 Family week: Which contestant's family members are likely to show up this weekend?

Salman Khan’s reality show Bigg Boss 16 is making sure to keep the audience’s entertainment quotient fulfilled. It won’t be wrong to say that this season of Bigg Boss is truly ahead of all sorts of reality shows when it comes to hooking the audiences on their seats. Whether engaging in a war of words or sparking controversies, each and every contestant in the house this time was seen having equal involvement when it comes to delivering entertainment. Now, apart from entertaining the audiences, we have often heard each of the Bigg Boss contestants expressing how they miss their family. But it seems that their emotional state of missing their family won’t last long, as after Kismat week, Bigg Boss contestants are finally having a family week in the house. As part of the family week, a family member of each contestant will enter the house to motivate their loved ones. Therefore we have pulled together a list of who will enter the house.

Shiv Thakre

Considered one of the strongest contestants of the reality show, Shiv will get to meet his mother Ashatai Thakare this family week, as per a Bollywood Life report. We have seen Shiv talking about his mother on innumerable occasions, confirming that he is a Mama’s boy.

Abdu Rozik

The most loved contestant in the house Abdu Rozik will reportedly meet his father Savriqul Muhammad Rozik, who has flown in from Dubai. However, the report didn’t confirm the same and added that chances are high that some celebrity will come in to motivate him.

MC Stan

Eyeing one of the top five spots in the Bigg Boss house, the rapper will reportedly meet his father or brother. The article added that in case the two couldn’t make it in the house, then his close friend and rapper Ikka can be sent in once again.

Tina Datta

According to the media report, Tina Datta’s mother Madhumita will be seen on the show. A few weeks back we witnessed Tina’s mother on the show. At that time while she didn’t enter the house, Tina’s mother participated in a discussion with Shalin Bhanot’s parents and Sumbul’s father over their infamous call.

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Priyanka often talks about her father, however, in the family week the TV star will meet her younger brother Yogesh, who is the eldest at home after her.

Sumbul Touqeer Khan

Once again Sumbul’s father will be seen on the show. However, this time instead of a phone call, he will be seen going inside the house himself. It is worth the wait to see what will happen when he will be joined by Tina and Shalin’s parents yet again.

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia

A few weeks back, we witnessed Nimrit getting emotional while she read her father’s letter, However, this time the Choti Sarrdaarni actress might meet her mother Inderpreet Kaur in the house. Nimrit’s journey has been a roller coaster ride, but her mother has constantly lent her support for her daughter.

Sreejita De

Bigg Boss 16’s first official wild card entry Sreejita De will be reunited with her fiancé Michael BP on Salman Khan’s show. It must be noted that Michael is of German origin and is expected to tie the knot with the actress this year.

