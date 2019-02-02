Simbu's Vantha Rajavathaan Varuven leaked by piracy website TamilRockers hours after release

Hours after Simbu-starrer Tamil film Vantha Rajavathaan Varuven hit screens, the film was leaked online by the notorious piracy website Tamilrockers, state reports. The site is infamous for leaking HD quality prints of newly released films.

A number of high budget films including Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar's sci-fi film 2.0, the NTR biopic titled NTR: Kathanayakudu, Dhanush's Vada Chennai have been previously leaked by the website.

Despite orders from Madras High Court to block 12,000 sites, the issue of piracy seems to pose itself as an inevitable threat to the movie business. Though sites like Tamilrockers have faced significant backlash from fans and followers, the piracy of films continues.

As part of Interim Budget 2019, Finance Minister Piyush Goyal also announced on 1 February that the government will include an anti-camcording provision in the Cinematography Act to control the menace of piracy has gotten the backing of the film industry.



Simbu's Vantha Rajavathaan Varuven has scored well at the box office on its opening day, according to FilmiBeat. The film collected approximately Rs 80 lakh at the Chennai box office. Apart from Simbu, the comedy entertainer stars Catherine Tresa, Mahat, Ramya Krishnan, Naseer, VTV Ganesh, ‘Motta’ Rajendran, Yogi Babu and Robo Shankar among others

Directed by Sundar C and financed by Lyca Productions, Vantha Rajavathaan Varuven is the remake of Telugu blockbuster Attarintiki Daredi.

