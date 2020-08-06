Entertainment

Sidharth Malhotra, Varun Dhawan, Vatsal Sheth, Mouni Roy mourn Sameer Sharma's death

Sameer Sharma featured on TV shows like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki and Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyar Ke.

FP Staff August 06, 2020 19:28:55 IST
Several film and TV personalities, including Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra, and Vatsal Sheth on Thursday paid tributes to actor Sameer Sharma, who passed away on Wednesday.

According to Malad police station's senior inspector George Fernandes, the 44-year-old actor—who featured on shows like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki and Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyar Ke— died by suicide. However, no suicide note was recovered from Sharma's residence.

Sidharth Malhotra, who worked with Sharma in the 2014 romantic-comedy Hasee Toh Phasee, shared his condolences. Varun Dhawan, Sharma's Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke co-star Vatsal Sheth, Mouni Roy, Riya Sen, Gautam Rode, directors Anubhav Sinha and Hansal Mehta, among others also mourned the actor's passing.

Here are their posts

Image from Instagram

Image from Instagram

Image from Instagram

Sharma’s death comes at a time the entertainment industry is reeling from the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Rajput’s death will now be investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation.

Rajput's death led to a widespread debate about the nepotistic culture of the industry and even sparked several conspiracy theories.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

A collection of Suicide prevention helpline numbers are available here. Please reach out if you or anyone you know is in need of support. The All-India helpline number is: 022 2754 6669

 

Updated Date: August 06, 2020 19:28:55 IST

