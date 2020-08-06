Sidharth Malhotra, Varun Dhawan, Vatsal Sheth, Mouni Roy mourn Sameer Sharma's death

Sameer Sharma featured on TV shows like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki and Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyar Ke.

Several film and TV personalities, including Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra, and Vatsal Sheth on Thursday paid tributes to actor Sameer Sharma, who passed away on Wednesday.

According to Malad police station's senior inspector George Fernandes, the 44-year-old actor—who featured on shows like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki and Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyar Ke— died by suicide. However, no suicide note was recovered from Sharma's residence.

Sidharth Malhotra, who worked with Sharma in the 2014 romantic-comedy Hasee Toh Phasee, shared his condolences. Varun Dhawan, Sharma's Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke co-star Vatsal Sheth, Mouni Roy, Riya Sen, Gautam Rode, directors Anubhav Sinha and Hansal Mehta, among others also mourned the actor's passing.

❤️ Sameer Sharma — Shraddha (@ShraddhaKapoor) August 6, 2020

Absolutely shocked to hear that Samir is no more...we used to chat about so many things...You always had a smile on your face...cant believe you are gone 💔😢 RIP 🙏🏼 #SamirSharma pic.twitter.com/9ntiuHawJg — Vatsal Sheth (@shethvatsal) August 6, 2020

Another young actor dies by suspected suicide. Very, very sad. — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) August 6, 2020

Another actor kills himself. I hope our TV News media will have as much concern about him. I want to see. Meanwhile sane people,

we need to watch out for our friends. Make that extra call just to say Hi. Time to hold hands. — Anubhav Sinha (Not Bollywood) (@anubhavsinha) August 6, 2020

Rest in peace 🙏 Sameer Sharma. Condolences to the family.. — Mouni Roy (@Roymouni) August 6, 2020

My heart goes out to the family of #SameerSharma, RIP, hope you get peace🙏🏽 saddened and shocked💔 — Esha Gupta (@eshagupta2811) August 6, 2020

Sharma’s death comes at a time the entertainment industry is reeling from the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Rajput’s death will now be investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation.

Rajput's death led to a widespread debate about the nepotistic culture of the industry and even sparked several conspiracy theories.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

