TV actor Sameer Sharma found dead at Mumbai residence, police suspects suicide

Noted television actor Sameer Sharma has been found dead at his Mumbai residence, reports Hindustan Times. The artiste was found hanging at his Malad flat. He was 44.

Asian News International also reported the death, adding that the police has filed an Accidental Death Report. Mid-Day quotes senior inspector George Fernandez of Malad Police Station as saying, “A case of accidental death has been registered and the body has been sent for autopsy."

No suicide note was found at the spot, Fernandes said. The police are trying to get in touch with his family members.

According to Mid-Day, Sharma was found hanging from the kitchen ceiling at his home in Neha CHS building, situated at Ahinsa Marg in Malad West. The report adds that the actor's body was first spotted by the watchman of the society who alerted other members.

The police also suspect (based on the condition of the body) that the death took place two days ago.

India TV reports that the actor and model had shifted to this apartment in February this year. He was staying alone in the house. Sharma had suffered from a major heart ailment a few months back but recovered and got back into acting.

Best known for his work in the TV serial Yeh Rishety Hain Pyaar Ke, Sharma appeared in multiple projects namely Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki and Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Jyoti, Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Du, and Left Right Left, among others.

The actor was last seen essaying the role of Kuhu's father in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, a television serial on Star Plus.

TV actor & model Sameer Sharma was found hanging from his kitchen ceiling at his residence in Malad West last night. Accidental Death Report registered, body sent for autopsy. Looking at body's condition, it's suspected that he died by suicide two days back: Malad Police. #Mumbai — ANI (@ANI) August 6, 2020

Mumbai Police are also currently investigating the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, 34, who was found dead at his apartment in suburban Bandra on 14 June.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)