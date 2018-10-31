Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh, Tara Sutaria to star in Milap Zaveri's Marjaavaan

After Milap Zaveri's 2014 action thriller Ek Villain, Sidharth Malhotra and Riteish Deshmukh will reunite with the director for Marjaavaan, reports the Mumbai Mirror. The film is scheduled to release on 2 October, 2019 with actress Tara Sutaria, who makes her debut on screen opposite Tiger Shroff in Student of the Year sequel. Sutaria is set to play the female lead in Marjaavaan.

Producer Nikkhil Advani, who is backing the project with Bhushan Kumar, defines the genre of Marjaavaan as a "violent, dramatic love story". Zaveri is gradually carving a niche for himself in the genre; his last film, Satyameva Jayate, packed on graphic violence too. The film, starring John Abraham, did well at the box office too.

Advani confirmed the news, saying that expectations with Malhotra and Deshmukh run quite high due to the success of Ek Villain. Zaveri's confidence is also soaring, noted Nikkhil, following Satyameva Jayate's performance. "Tara joining the team just adds to the freshness and excitement. Her character is one of the USPs of the film,” added Advani, who his currently involved in making crime drama Batla House with John playing a character based on then ACP Sanjeev Kumar Yadav who led the 2008 encounter.

T-series' Bhushan Kumar also expressed his excitement to collaborate with Advani. He said apart from having an engaging narrative, the music score for Marjaavaan will be "wonderfully curated to highlight the love story".

