You are here:

Will Smith shoots with Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria for Student of the Year 2

FP Staff

Oct,08 2018 13:14:49 IST

Student of the Year 2, which will mark the Bollywood debut of Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday, along with Tiger Shroff in the lead, will also feature Will Smith in a special song. The acclaimed Hollywood actor is in Mumbai and recently finished shooting the dance number and shared a few photos from the sets.

Whether Smith will have a cameo or will just appear in the song briefly, is yet to be seen. Apart from shooting with the crew and cast of SOTY 2, Smith also hung out with Ranveer Singh and Karan Johar, who taught him a thing or two about Bollywood dance numbers.

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Learning the ropes of Bollywood from two of the best in the game! @karanjohar & @ranveersingh. 📷: @alansilfen A post shared by Will Smith (@willsmith) on

SOTY 2 is being directed by Punit Malhotra who has helmed films such as Gori Tere Pyaar Mein and I Hate Luv Storys in the past. The project is being produced under Johar's Dharma Productions.

Updated Date: Oct 08, 2018 13:14 PM

tags: Ananya Panday , Karan Johar , Ranveer Singh , Student of the Year 2 , tara sutaria , Tiger Shroff , Will Smith

also see

Ranveer Singh on starring in Karan Johar's Takht: Our long delayed collaboration will happen in biggest way possible

Ranveer Singh on starring in Karan Johar's Takht: Our long delayed collaboration will happen in biggest way possible

Karan Johar teases 'biggest blockbuster' with Aamir Khan, SRK, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone

Karan Johar teases 'biggest blockbuster' with Aamir Khan, SRK, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone

Koffee With Karan season 6 guests may include Akshay Kumar-Ranveer Singh, Rajkummar Rao-Shraddha Kapoor

Koffee With Karan season 6 guests may include Akshay Kumar-Ranveer Singh, Rajkummar Rao-Shraddha Kapoor