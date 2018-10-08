Will Smith shoots with Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria for Student of the Year 2

Student of the Year 2, which will mark the Bollywood debut of Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday, along with Tiger Shroff in the lead, will also feature Will Smith in a special song. The acclaimed Hollywood actor is in Mumbai and recently finished shooting the dance number and shared a few photos from the sets.

Whether Smith will have a cameo or will just appear in the song briefly, is yet to be seen. Apart from shooting with the crew and cast of SOTY 2, Smith also hung out with Ranveer Singh and Karan Johar, who taught him a thing or two about Bollywood dance numbers.

SOTY 2 is being directed by Punit Malhotra who has helmed films such as Gori Tere Pyaar Mein and I Hate Luv Storys in the past. The project is being produced under Johar's Dharma Productions.

Updated Date: Oct 08, 2018 13:14 PM