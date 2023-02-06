With the internet remaining abuzz with the news of Shershaah stars Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani getting married, fans are excited about each and every update about the grand event. While no official confirmation has been given by the bride or groom as of yet, the preparations are already underway at Jaisalmer for welcoming the guests and kickstarting the wedding celebrations. From members of the Ambani family to the couple’s close friends from the industry, a lot of renowned faces were seen making their presence felt in Jaisalmer. Speaking of which, the most-awaited wedding has been postponed for a day, as per reports, and will take place on Tuesday, 7 February 2023.

From a specialised wedding menu to make-up artist Lekha Gupta being chosen for Kiara’s wedding look and then choreographers Utsav Malhotra and Kamna Arora gearing up for the couple’s sangeet, social media is buzzing with news of the much-hyped event.

Here are the latest updates about Sidharth- Kiara’s wedding:

Wedding festivities begun

While the bride-to-be and groom have reached Jaisalmer, the wedding festivities have also begun. As per media reports, all the functions will be held at the Suryagarh Palace, a modern palace hotel located in Jaisalmer. While the sangeet and mehendi are scheduled to take place on Monday, 6 February, the wedding has been scheduled for Tuesday. Besides this, the couple will also host a special welcome lunch for all the guests. Speaking about the sangeet, it is being said that family members from both sides have prepared special performances for the couple. Reportedly, around 100 guests have been invited to the wedding, due to which security has been also enhanced.

Celebrity guests arrive in Jaisalmer

The wedding guest list continues to get bigger. While Sidharth and Kiara were the first to reach their destination, close friends Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor, and his wife Mira Rajput were spotted at the Jaisalmer airport on Sunday. Later in the evening, Kiara’s childhood friend Isha Ambani was also spotted arriving along with her husband Anand Piramal. Besides her, Akash Ambani also reached Jaisalmer with his wife Shloka Mehta on Sunday.

Sidharth-Kiara’s family members share ‘excitement’ for the wedding

The wedding has indeed brought a new wave of happiness for both families. All set to welcome their daughter-in-law, the Malhotra family presently seems to be on cloud nine. Speaking to the media, Sidharth’s mother Rimma Malhotra said that she was excited to welcome her ‘bahu’ (daughter-in-law) to the family. On the other hand, the actor’s brother was also seen sharing his excitement with the paparazzi when he was quizzed at the Jaisalmer airport.

The Shershaah actor’s maternal grandmother also spoke to the media and said, “I am very happy. Congratulations to them.”

Sidharth and Kiara are said to have been in a relationship for a while now. While rumours of their wedding started doing the rounds days ago, the couple has remained tight-lipped over the matter.

