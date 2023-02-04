Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are all set to tie the knot on February 6 at Jaisalmer and the pre-wedding festivities have begun with gusto. The groom to be and his family are also about to reach the beautiful landscape very soon. Advani and her family, along with Manish Malhotra have already arrived at the venue.

Kiara was seen glowing in white and pink attire as she jetted off for Jaisalmer with her parents, Jagdeep and Genevieve Advani. If reports are to be believed, the couple will get married in a grand ceremony on Monday, 6 February 2023. Videos of the actress at the Mumbai airport are going viral on social media.

The ‘No Phones’ Policy

All the hyped and publicized celebrity weddings follow the no phones policy to ensure proper privacy of their ceremonies. And Sidharth and Kiara have maintained that policy too and followed suit. All the security arrangements have been made with utmost care and caution. Of course, the couple will share pictures from the ceremony once they wish to. But…

How it may not work

Despite all the precautions, this aforementioned policy has time and again failed and failed how. Ranveer Singh’s groom look was leaked much before the official pictures came out back in 2018. Also, a picture where he and Deepika Padukone could be seen enjoying a glass of champagne with their wedding outfits.

Similarly, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, who ensured theirs could be the most guarded wedding ever, also fell prey to social media’s viral and leak bug. Their picture of taking Pheras came at least four hours before they shared the official pictures on December 9, 2021.

That’s not all, Preity Zinta and Gene Goodenough also had a very private and secretive wedding but they also had to face the menace of online leakage. Here it is in case people have forgotten.

Will Sidharth and Kiara fall into this mayhem too?

