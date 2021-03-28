Siddhant Chaturvedi tests negative for COVID-19; urges fans to 'keep distance' amid pandemic

On 14 March, Siddhant Chaturvedi has said he had contracted #coronavirus and was quarantining at home

Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi has tested negative for COVID-19 , two weeks after contracting the virus.

The Gully Boy star took to Instagram late Saturday evening and posted a picture of himself

The 27-year-old actor had opened up about his diagnosis on 14 March and informed his fans that he was under home quarantine.

Chaturvedi had returned to the city last month after shooting for the horror-comedy Bhoot Police in Udaipur, co-starring Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter.

The actor will next bee seen in Bunty Aur Babli 2 with Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji and and newcomer Sharvari. Yash Raj Films had announced the film's release delay owing to the rising cases of coronavirus in the country.

On Saturday, Mumbai reported 6,130 new COVID-19 cases, taking its caseload to 3,91,791. This was the highest single-day rise in the city since the pandemic began.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)