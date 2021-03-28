Siddhant Chaturvedi tests negative for COVID-19; urges fans to 'keep distance' amid pandemic
On 14 March, Siddhant Chaturvedi has said he had contracted #coronavirus and was quarantining at home
Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi has tested negative for COVID-19 , two weeks after contracting the virus.
The Gully Boy star took to Instagram late Saturday evening and posted a picture of himself
The 27-year-old actor had opened up about his diagnosis on 14 March and informed his fans that he was under home quarantine.
Chaturvedi had returned to the city last month after shooting for the horror-comedy Bhoot Police in Udaipur, co-starring Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter.
The actor will next bee seen in Bunty Aur Babli 2 with Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji and and newcomer Sharvari. Yash Raj Films had announced the film's release delay owing to the rising cases of coronavirus in the country.
On Saturday, Mumbai reported 6,130 new COVID-19 cases, taking its caseload to 3,91,791. This was the highest single-day rise in the city since the pandemic began.
(With inputs from Press Trust of India)
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year. Use code PRO499. Limited period offer. *T&C apply
also read
Satish Kaushik tests positive for coronavirus, self-quarantines at his residence
Satish Kaushik shared the news in a post on Twitter and requested those who came in contact with him to also get tested.
Kartik Aaryan tests positive for coronavirus, asks fans to pray for his recovery
Kartik Aaryan, who said he has contracted the coronavirus, recently walked the ramp for Manish Malhotra alongside his Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 co-actor Kiara Advani at Lakme Fashion Week.
Ashish Vidyarthi recovers from COVID-19; ‘I am so relieved’, says actor in social media post
Ashish Vidyarthi was admitted to a hospital in Delhi after he tested positive for coronavirus on 11 March.