Release of Rani Mukerji, Saif Ali Khan's Bunty Aur Babli 2 postponed amid surge in COVID-19 cases

YRF will soon announce a new release date for Bunty Aur Babli 2, which was slated to hit cinemas on 23 April.

The release date of Bunty Aur Babli 2, an upcoming film under the Yash Raj Films (YRF) banner, has now been postponed in view of the rising cases of coronavirus across the country. A new release date will be announced later.

Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji-starrer was scheduled to hit the big screens on 23 April. Gully Boy fame Siddhant Chaturvedi and newcomer Sharvari are also part of the film. It is directed by debutant Varun V Sharma.

Saif and Rani will play the role of con-couple in the movie. Siddhant and Sharvari will join them as another con-couple.

The movie is a sequel to the 2005 hit Bunty Aur Babli. Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and Rani were part of the film.

Speaking about the movie, Saif had said in a statement, “Bunty Aur Babli 2 is a completely rebooted sequel, and is set in today’s time. It is a fantastic script that hooked me on instantly. It is an out-and-out entertainer for the entire family to sit and enjoy,a and this is what I loved and connected with. Also, it’s a new role for me, new language and milieu, and that’s what I really look for in a script.”

With this, Saif and Rani will be sharing the screen space after a gap of 13 years. They were last seen in Thoda Pyar Thoda Magic.

Mumbai, home to the Hindi film industry, on Wednesday reported its highest one-day rise in COVID-19 cases so far with 5,185 new infections coming to light, which took the caseload in the country''s financial capital to 3,74,611.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)