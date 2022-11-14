Days after the untimely demise of TV actor Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi, the actor’s wife Alesia Raut has finally broken her silence and further penned down an emotional note in memory of her late husband. Taking to her Instagram handle, she shared her first picture with Siddhaanth and further expressed her emotions. Stating that she would love him till her last breath, Alesia wrote, “I love you and always will love you till I am alive” further adding that she found the true meaning of love while being with him.

In her heartfelt note, Alesia while remembering the date of the photo added, “From this day onwards, you always wanted to see me smile, love life, enjoy life, try new things, try and push my limits. You were always making and reminding me to eat on time. You were the only man who held my hand without fear and was ready to always stand for me. I became a baby with you. Always craving your attention. Your smile, love in your eyes for all, and caring nature will be missed by me, Mark, and Diza by all.”

Calling him a loving son, brother, father, husband, and friend, Alesia said that he will always guide her as an angel and is now in a happy and peaceful place.

While her post will definitely leave you teary-eyed, it also grabbed the attention of celebrities like Tannaz Irani, Diandra Soares, and Candice Pinto among others. Fans also shared their condolences and grief in comments.

Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi’s demise

Earlier on Friday, the famous TV actor died after suffering a heart attack while working out in the gym. Siddhaanth reportedly collapsed in the gym following which he was rushed to the hospital, but couldn’t be saved.

Later on Saturday, his funeral was organised in the presence of family members, close friends, and colleagues from the TV industry.

Known for working in shows like Kkusum, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, and Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti, the 46-year-old actor is survived by his wife and two children, Mark and Diza.

