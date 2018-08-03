Ranbir, Amitabh watch Mission Impossible; Abhishek praises Fanney Khan: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

What's more fun than passing off stalking celebrities on social media as work?

Very little, right?

And so, we scanned the Instagram and Twitter accounts of celebs from India and abroad, to bring to you weekly updates from the interwebz. Who tweeted to whom? Who re-posted last night's party pics? Who went on a rant about what. Whatever it is, don't worry, we've got you covered.

We stalk, you read. Deal?

Abhishek Bachchan praises Fanney Khan

Just saw #FanneyKhan. What a beautiful film. A great message and worthy film. Congratulations to the entire team. Leaves a huge emotional lump in your throat. @AnilKapoor, Rajkumar, Pihu, @divyadutta25 are all so, so good. And the Mrs. continues to be my favourite! Best wishes. — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) August 2, 2018

Abhishek Bachchan took to Twitter to praise this week's Friday release Fanney Khan. The movie, which stars Abhishek's better half Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, also has Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in the lead roles. Abhishek wrote, "the Mrs. continues to be my favourite!"

Karan Johar displays some sibling love

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on Aug 2, 2018 at 10:06am PDT

Karan Johar's twins Yash and Roohi showed some sibling love in a picture posted by the filmmaker. The two toddlers can be seen hugging each other in the picture posted by their father Karan Johar.

Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan watch Mission: Impossible — Fallout

Amitabh Bachchan posted a picture of himself in the seat on a movie hall. Sitting beside him is Ranbir Kapoor and the picture is captioned, "At the movies .. Ranbir and I for IMPOSSIBLE Mr Tom Cruise".

Amitabh Bachchan plugged daughter's new fashion label

T 2886 -"MxS", luxury prêt label; born from a partnership between 2 unique & creative minds, Monisha Jaising and Shweta Bachchan Nanda.

F A S H I O N J U S T G O T F A N C I E R@monishajaising @shwetabachchan@mxsworld#MxS #MonishaxShweta .. and a Father filled with PRIDE pic.twitter.com/pgBTXdq4wz — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 2, 2018

Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter to plus his daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda's fashion label which she is part of with Monisha Jaising. "A Father filled with PRIDE," wrote Amitabh Bachchan.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui shared new picture form Manto

Nawazuddin Siddiqui will be seen as Manto in the movie of the same name. The actor, weeks before the release of the movie, shared an image of him as the titular character with the Hindi words, "मैं अफ़साना नहीं लिखता".

Varun Dhawan gives a shout out to Loveratri

Loveratri will star Salman Khan's brother-in-law Aayush Sharma and is scheduled to release in three days. Varun Dhawan gave the movie a shout-out on Twitter and wrote, "Yeh dosti hai special".

Updated Date: Aug 03, 2018 17:25 PM