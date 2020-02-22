Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan box office collection: Ayushmann Khurrana, Jitendra Kumar film makes 9.55 cr on opening day

Ayushmann Khurrana's new release, Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan, made Rs 9.55 crore on the first day of its release. According to trade analysts, the comedy has performed the best in Punjab and Delhi NCR, followed by Mumbai. They further write that being a Khurrana-led film and the partial holiday of Maha Shivratri may have contributed to the earnings.

The film released alongside Vicky Kaushal's horror offering Bhoot - Part One: The Haunted Ship, which opened to Rs 5.10 crore at the domestic box office.

Here are the opening day figures

Trade analysts note that this film is the third highest opener in Khurrana's career after Bala (Rs 10.15 crore) and Dream Girl (Rs 10.05 crore).

Here is a list of Khurrana's highest openers:

Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan is also among the top 5 films of 2020 with the highest Day 1 earnings after Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior (Rs 15.10 crore), Love Aaj Kal (Rs 12.40 crore), and Street Dancer 3D (Rs 10.26 crore).

The film marks the Bollywood debut of Jitendra Kumar, known for his comedy sketches for The Viral Fever and web shows like Kota Factory. Directed by Hitesh Kewalya, the film deals with same-sex relationships, and the social stigma surrounding them.

Manurishi Chaddha, Sunita Rajwar, Maanvi Gagroo, Pankhuri Awasthy and Neeraj Singh, as well as Khurrana's Badhaai Ho co-stars Gajraj Rao and Neena Gupta, also play pivotal parts in the film.

In a recent interview with Firstpost, Khurrana said he film is aimed at the average Indian homophobe: "We don’t want the film to cater to only those who are standing with homosexual individuals because then it will be a pure multiplex film, where you already have people in support of homosexuals. We want to reach out to those who are against homosexuals, and for that, you have to give them humour and a commercial texture to the film, and penetrate more in such centres."

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Feb 22, 2020 11:44:29 IST