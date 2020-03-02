Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan box office collection: Ayushmann Khurrana's comedy makes 54.23 cr in Week 2

Ayushmann Khurrana's film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is currently in its second week at cinemas. The film, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar, has now crossed the Rs 50 crore mark, earning Rs 54.23 crore.

According to trade analysts, the comedy witnessed footfall over Saturday and Sunday, especially Delhi-NCR. The lack of similar big releases may have also contributed to the film's revenue generation, they add.

Besides Khurrana and Kumar, Manurishi Chaddha, Sunita Rajwar, Maanvi Gagroo, Pankhuri Awasthy, and Neeraj Singh, Khurrana's Badhaai Ho co-stars Gajraj Rao and Neena Gupta, also play pivotal parts in the film.

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan released alongside Vicky Kaushal-starrer Bhoot— Part One: The Haunted Ship, which has received a tepid reception by the audience.

Here are the latest box office figures

#ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan posts healthy numbers on [second] Sat and Sun... #Delhi, #NCR continue to contribute... Lack of major opposition [new release] helped, to an extent... [Week 2] Fri 2.08 cr, Sat 3.25 cr, Sun 4.06 cr. Total: ₹ 54.23 cr. #India biz. #SMZS — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 2, 2020

Directed by Hitesh Kewalya, the film deals with same-sex relationships, and the social stigma surrounding them. A light-hearted comedy, it can be seen as a progressive attempt towards the acceptance of same-sex couples — an issue that continues to remain a taboo in India even after a year of its decriminalisation by the Supreme Court.

The United States President Donald Trump had also recently lauded the release of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. "Great!" wrote Trump as he retweeted a post by British LGBT activist Peter Tatchell, who celebrated the Bollywood movie with a "Hurrah!"

Khurrana recently said in an interview to Firstpost that Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan takes on the issues of the LGBTQ community.

"While being responsible and sensitive, we have kept a commercial approach towards the film so that it reaches the masses. It is not a love story between two boys. It is the reaction of the family when they come to know that their son is gay. We have seen a lot of films that have dealt with homosexuality in the recent past, but they’ve mostly been parallel cinema, or for festivals. Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan will be the one that will penetrate the masses. Target audience of the film is an average Indian homophobe."

