Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan finds unlikely fan in Donald Trump, President calls film 'great' in a tweet

FP Staff

Feb 22, 2020 10:00:45 IST

United States President Donald Trump on Friday lauded the release of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, Bollywood film that features a gay male lead character.

"Great!" the US president wrote as he retweeted a post by British LGBT activist Peter Tatchell, who celebrated the Bollywood movie with a "Hurrah!"

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan finds unlikely fan in Donald Trump, President calls film great in a tweet

Ayushmann Khurrana's first look from Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. Image from Twitter

Check out Donald Trump's response to Peter Tatchell's tweet here

The film, which is a light-hearted comedy, can be seen as a progressive attempt towards the acceptance of same-sex couples - an issue that continues to remain a taboo in India even after a year of its decriminalisation by the Supreme Court.

Also read on Firstpost: Bollywood and LGBTQ: Can the industry ever come out of the closet?

Helmed by Hitesh Kewalya and produced by Bhushan Kumar, the film stars Ayushmann Khurrana as a gay man who clashes with his conservative parents over his boyfriend.

Ayushmann Khurrana recently said in an interview to Firstpost Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is that mainstream film that would take on LGBTQIA+ issues head-on.

"While being responsible and sensitive, we have kept a commercial approach towards the film so that it reaches the masses. It is not a love story between two boys. It is the reaction of the family when they come to know that their son is gay. We have seen a lot of films that have dealt with homosexuality in the recent past, but they’ve mostly been parallel cinema, or for festivals. Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan will be the one that will penetrate the masses. Target audience of the film is an average Indian homophobe," he said in the interview.

The romantic comedy flick with a powerful message hit the theatres on Friday.

Trump's tweet came ahead of his maiden visit to India on 24 February.

(With inputs from Asian News International)

Updated Date: Feb 22, 2020 10:03:13 IST

