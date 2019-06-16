You are here:

Shraddha Kapoor on Saaho: Feels awesome to be playing a role, which represents an integral part of India

Shraddha Kapoor's upcoming action-thriller Saaho opposite Baahubali actor Prabhas has created all the right buzz. The film, an out-and-out actioner, sees Shraddha paired opposite the Telugu actor. In a recent interview, Shraddha spoke about her role of a cop in the film.

The actress said that she was "super excited" to be essaying the role of a police-officer. "But definitely essaying a police officer is a special one because you are representing such an integral part of the country. It feels awesome to be playing one," she added.

Here is Shraddha's look in Saaho:

Apart from Saaho, Shraddha has Chhichhore lined up next. In the film, the actress shares screen space with Sushant Singh Rajput. After Chhichhore, she is set to star in Street Dancer.

Saaho has an ensemble cast starring Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Mandira Bedi, Chunky Panday, Mahesh Manjrekar, Arun Vijay, Murali Sharma, amongst others. Backed by UV Creations and directed by Sujeeth, the film is set to hit theatres on 15 August, 2019.

Check out Saaho's teaser:

View this post on Instagram #15AugWithSaaho A post shared by Shraddha (@shraddhakapoor) on Jun 13, 2019 at 7:13am PDT

Updated Date: Jun 16, 2019 15:30:32 IST