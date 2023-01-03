Shraddha Kapoor has been making back to back headlines for her upcoming holi release Tu Jhooti Main Makkar by Luv Ranjan. And with 2023 kicking off, the actress is already gearing up for yet another script. It seems that she is in a very ‘Go-mode’ with new year starting off.

Taking to social media, she shared a picture of herself reading a script. It looked as if she is in narration or reading a new script by herself over a coffee. She wrote “Go-Mode.”

Recently, the announcement video for Ranbir Kapoor’s film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar was unveiled and received rave reviews. The film stars Shraddha Kapoor in the lead role along with Ranbir Kapoor.

This is for the first time the actress is being paired next to him and their chemistry is extremely proposing. The teaser showcased both the actors in a goofy avatars as the title was released for the film. Apart from that, she also made headlines for her presence in Thumkeshwari which ignited a ton of excitement amongst the audience for Stree 2.

