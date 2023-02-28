EXPLAINED: How Ranbir Kapoor-Shraddha Kapoor's Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar can turn out to be a musical blockbuster
Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor's Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is directed by Luv Ranjan.
While Bollywood made a roaring comeback in 2023 with the all-time blockbuster Pathaan, post that we saw biggies like Shehzada and Selfiee performing badly at the box office. The next big Hindi release is Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar starring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor, which is hitting on 8 March during the festive weekend of Holi. The rom-com has created a tremendous amount of buzz among the fans and I feel it can be a musical blockbuster at the box office due to these reasons…
Ranbir Kapoor returns as a charming romantic hero
After a long time, RK has returned as a charming romantic hero and his charismatic avatar takes us back to Bachna Ae Haseeno and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani days. Fans have always showered love on his lover-boy avatar and the same can be expected with him in TJMM.
Shraddha Kapoor’s arrival on the big screen after 3 years
Shraddha Kapoor, who enjoys a huge fanbase across the country is coming back to the silver screen after long 3 years. Her last release was Baaghi 3, which released on 6 March 2020. The gorgeous actress’ presence will definitely benefit the movie.
Crackling chemistry between the lead couple
The crackling and mesmerising chemistry between RK and Shraddha seems to be one of the biggest highlights in the film as the fresh pair has impressed the viewers to the core.
Chartbuster album
All three songs from the movie, Tere Pyaar Mein, Pyaar Hota Kayi Baar Hai and Show Me The Thumka, which released during the promotional phase, have turned out to be chartbusters among the viewers. In fact, they are now party anthems.
Luv Ranjan knows the pulse of the youth
Director Luv Ranjan, who directed Pyaar Ka Punchnama franchise and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, knows the pulse of the youth. His previous blockbusters garnered immense love from the younger section and same can be expected with TJMM.
The film also features Anubhav Singh Bassi, Dimple Kapadia and Boney Kapoor in prominent roles.
