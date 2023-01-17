The recent death of TV actor Tunisha Sharma has courted quite a controversy and roped in her co-actor Sheezan Khan’s name in the matter. The family of the late actress has accused Khan of abetment to her suicide following which he was arrested and is presently in custody. Meanwhile, days after the makers of Ali Baba: Dastaan-e-Kabul halted the shooting of the show following the sudden death of Tunisha Sharma, the shooting has now been resumed. Makers have given a new look to the sets and also conducted a puja before resuming the shoot. It is pertinent to note that it is the same place where Tunisha committed suicide.

Speaking on the same, actress Sayantani Ghosh who played a prominent role in the show confirmed the development to The Times of India and divulged further details. She also shared how the makers have refurbished the set for changing the atmosphere and further conducted a puja to bring a positive environment.

“We had to compromise a lot regarding the location. The production house also took a lot of measures to make all of us feel comfortable and bring a positive atmosphere. The set is painted freshly in white and has been decorated with new paintings. The set was opened yesterday and a puja was performed before resuming the shoot,” she said.

Tunisha Sharma’s suicide case

20-year-old Tunisha Sharma committed suicide on the sets of her show, Ali Baba on 24 December 2022. The actress was reportedly in a relationship with her co-star Sheezan Khan and the two apparently broke up before their death.

Since then, the actress’ family has been levelling serious allegations against Khan and accused him of cheating Tunisha which prompted her to commit suicide. A day after her death, Khan was arrested and still remains in custody. While people on the sets have been claiming it to be a case of suicide, police are investigating other possibilities as well.

In the meantime, there are still speculations about who will be replacing the lead actors, Tunisha and Sheezan in the Sab TV show.

