A court in Maharashtra’s Palghar district on Friday rejected the bail application of actor Sheezan Khan, arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of his co-actor Tunisha Sharma.

Additional Sessions Judge R D Deshpande refused to grant relief to the 28-year-old, who was arrested on December 25 and is now in judicial custody. Advocates Shailendra Mishra and Sharad Rai appeared for Khan before the Vasai court. Advocate Tarun Sharma, who represented Tunisha’s family, opposed bail to the actor, and told the court that Khan’s mother was also involved in the matter.

He had submitted an application to the Mira-Bhayandar, Vasai-Virar police commissioner to make Khan’s mother a co-accused in the case, advocate Sharma further said. After hearing both sides, the court rejected Khan’s bail plea. The detailed order is expected later. Sharma (21), who was acting in the TV show Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul along with Khan, was found hanging in the washroom on the set of the Hindi serial near Vasai, located on the outskirts of Mumbai, on December 24, 2022. She was in a relationship with Khan but they broke up later.

While no suicide note was found after Tunisha’s death, Khan was arrested for abetment of suicide.

The two actors, who were in a relationship, reportedly broke up 15 days ago. Tunish was already under stress and the spilt drove her to the edge, the Mumbai police said, according to reports in the media. The FIR mentioned the relationship and the breakup.

Tunisha’s relatives said that Khan was in touch with several girls even when he was dating her.

“Even after being in a relationship with Tunisha and living together, Sheezan used to keep in touch with many girls. This left Tunisha stressed and in depression,” Pawan Sharma, Tunisha’s uncle, said.

He also alleged that Khan was cheating on Tunisha and she learnt about it recently. “On 16 December, Tunisha came to know that Sheezan was cheating on her and after this, she had an anxiety attack. Tunisha’s mother also spoke to Sheezan and asked him why he came so close and then left Tunisha suddenly when he was not serious. This was not right,” he told the news agency ANI.

With added inputs from agencies

