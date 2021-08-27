'With all my heart,' wrote Farhan Akhtar while sharing a monochrome picture featuring him and Shibani Dandekar.

As a birthday gesture, popular host and actor Shibani Dandekar has tattooed her boyfriend Farhan Akhtar’s name on her neck. As Dandekar turns 42 today, she dedicated the tattoo to her actor-producer boyfriend.

Taking to her Instagram story, Dandekar posted a photo that gave fans a glimpse of the tattoo on her neck. In the photo, her face is not visible but Akhtar’s name can be seen written in a stylish font.

“Inked by the best,” Dandekar wrote along with the picture, while in another photo, she is seen getting a tattoo on her hand as well.

Meanwhile, the Bhaag Milkha Bhaag actor took to his social media account and shared a monochrome photo that features both of them.

Check out the post below:

Akhtar was earlier married to hairstylist Adhuna Bhabani. They are also parents to two daughters named Shakya and Akira.

On the career front, he was last seen in Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's movie Toofaan. The film also featured Paresh Rawal and Mrunal Thakur in the lead roles. He will soon be making his comeback as a director with the film Jee Le Zaraa featuring Katrina Kaif, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Alia Bhatt.

While Dandekar was last seen in the romantic-comedy series Love In The Times Of Corona. She has also been part of reality shows including Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, Khatron Ke Khiladi, and I Can Do That. Other than that, she also played supporting roles in movies like Noor, Shaandaar, and web shows such as Hostages and Four More Shots Please.