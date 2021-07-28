One of the main pluses about Love in the Times of Corona is the fact that it never feels too didactic, as is common with inspirational narratives.

One of the main subjects dealt with in the past two years of filmmaking has understandably been the coronavirus -induced lockdown and its side effects. A new entrant to this genre is an anthology of shorts titled Love in the Time of Corona.

Director Indrani Ray creates snippets of pure magic with this one. Short Hello, Dinner in Lockdown, and Tea and a Rose are happiness-evoking representations of how humans often overcome humongous roadblocks like an indefinite global pandemic and a hoard of insecurities, to be selflessly present for the other.

With each film approximately a quarter of an hour-long, the anthology consolidates the good in mankind, telling the world that our resilience and a better sense of judgment ought to tide us through difficult times. Ray infuses her worlds with adorable relationships that stand the test of struggle – a supportive son video-calls his mum confessing he worries about her living alone in a big house; a couple has a virtual dinner date with their adopted daughter over cheese and crackers; a former couple confesses they should have apologised years ago to maintain their marriage.

Within the small indoor spaces, Ray creates narratives that speak of dependability and solace. While Short Hello is reminiscent of all the lost loves that people encounter in their lifetime, Tea and a Rose is all about finding new ones at sudden stages.

Shot in beautiful grayscale, Ray chooses to keep the scripts simple and fuss-free. What stitches each narrative together (beyond the common theme of romance) are some technical aids.

Each film ends with a moment of coloured visuals, almost denoting a fresh, hopeful beginning, and glimpses of Gabriel Garcia Marquez’s written works as a tribute to the author for being the literary guardian angel.

One of the main pluses about Love in the Times of Corona is the fact that it never feels too didactic, as is common with inspirational narratives. Ray infuses a homeliness to all these reconciled bonds, giving it the perfect amount of authenticity.

While the characters form the perfect ensemble for each story, the cast is led by the women of the hour. Dipannita Sharma, Shibani Dandekar, and Natasha Rastogi are perfectly in control of their craft and dominate the spaces they have been assigned. All three actresses portray the multifaceted nature of their reel selves. All three suffer but are adept at dealing with it healthily. While they hold bittersweet memories of a past, they are more than glad to leave them behind and capitalise on the unforeseen opportunities peeking behind unexpected doors.

Ray captures the tribulations of her female protagonists, but never allows them to become the sole focus of the brief runtime of each short.

Love in the Times of Corona is yet another example of artful filmmaking that ought to be bolstered for it to pave the way for more. The film is further proof that women narrating women’s stories is cathartic (in its accuracy) and are artful retellings of what millions feel but cannot express.

Love in the Times of Corona is streaming on Voot Select.

Rating: ***1/2