Shershaah makers share tribute video for Captain Vikram Batra on Kargil martyr's 21st death anniversary

Shershaah, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani in the lead, is a biopic on Kargil War hero Captain Vikram Batra

On Kargil War hero Vikram Batra's 21st death anniversary, the team of Shershaah, a biopic on the Param Vir Chakra recipient, paid homage to him.

Dharma Productions' Twitter page shared a video on social media, writing that Batra's "courage, bravery, and love for our country will never be forgotten."

The 56-second video opens with the silhouette of a soldier as a text flashes on the screen, “The soldier who left no stone unturned, to display an act of unparalleled courage leading at the frontlines, armed with his valour and pride, lives on in the heart of every Indian.”

The video ends with a still picture of the Kargil martyr. He passed away on 7 July 1999.

A homage to the proud son of the soil. Your courage, bravery and love for our country will never be forgotten. Remembering Captain Vikram Batra (PVC)🙏 pic.twitter.com/XPHq6hRawY — Dharma Productions (@DharmaMovies) July 7, 2020

Sidharth Malhotra essays the role of Batra in the film, also starring Kiara Advani.

The first look posters of Shershaah were released on Malhotra's birthday in January this year. One of the posters shows the actor clad in uniform with a gun in his hand in the middle of action along with other soldiers.

Shershaah is directed by Vishnuvardhan and is made under the banner of Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

A report by NDTV mentions Batra sacrificed his life during the Kargil War in 1999 at the age of 24.

Batra was often called the 'Sher Shah,' whose courageous efforts helped India emerge victorious in the Kargil War. Even with high fever and fatigue, Batra volunteered to head a party to the battlefront.