Sidharth Malhotra calls Shershaah 'a passion project,' says he would've produced Vikram Batra biopic if he could

Sidharth Malhotra, who will next be seen playing Kargil war hero Captain Vikram Batra in Shershaah, says that he would have financed the project had he had the means to do to.

In a recent interaction with Indo-Asian News Service, Sidharth says, "If I had the means, then the Vikram Batra film would have been produced by me, but because it is made on such a massive scale and I am not well equipped (to produce it). Maybe in the future (he will produce films)."

He adds that he will only produce a movie if it's a passion project for him, and not as a commercial venture. "It will be great to create content and tell stories which I believe in," he adds.

He further says that Shershaah is "very close to his heart" and a "passion project" for him.

Captain Vikram Batra, an officer of the Indian Army, fought in the Kargil War in June 1999 in the Dras sub-sector. He was instrumental in the capture of Point 5140 on the Tololing Ridge leading to Tiger Hill. He laid down his life during the subsequent operation of Point 4875, bravely rushing forward to rescue Lieutenant Naveen, a subaltern under Batra. He was posthumously awarded the Param Vir Chakra for his actions during the war.

The actor began shooting from the first week of May in Chandigarh, followed by Palampur, Batra’s hometown. The film was shot in North India for 70 days across the regions of Chandigarh, Palampur, Kashmir and Ladakh.

The film, directed by Vishnu Varadhan, stars Kiara Advani as the female lead.

Sidharth appeared in two films in 2019, Jabariya Jodi and Marjaavan. Jabariya Jodi saw Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra reunite after the 2014 rom-com Hasee Toh Phasee. On the other hand, Marjaavan was directed by Milap Zaveri's and features Tara Sutaria and Riteish Deshmukh, along with Malhotra. The film released on 2 October.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Dec 27, 2019 11:30:29 IST