In a recent interview with Free Press Journal, talking about her struggles in the Hindi film industry, Sherlyn Chopra made some unheard revelations and also spoke about the kind of man she wants to settle down with. When asked about the rejections and struggles she faced, the actress revealed, “The entire industry rejected me. Mahesh Bhatt and Ram Gopal Varma had rejected me. I don’t know the reason. They would just says, ‘Nahin tum mein woh baat nahi hai. Namkeen nahi ho. Waise abhi mai duniya bhar ka sodium le kar chal rahi hoon. But it’s fine. The universe has supported me. I care not as God is with me. Today, I have all good things with me. I have received loads of respect from one and all.”

When asked about the kind of man she’s looking forward to getting married with, she said, “I want a husband, but he should be a millionaire (laughs). He should be a one-woman man and shouldn’t be a liar. He should be sincere and good-hearted. Through this publication, I request you guys to find me one pati who will have all these qualities.”

Ahead of the release of Pathaan few months back, Chopra spoke about the controversy around the song Besharam Rang, featuring Deepika Padukone in a saffron bikini. Sherlyn, in her conversation with India Today, called Deepika “the sympathiser of Tukde Tukde gang”. Not only this but Sherlyn even voiced her opinion of Pathaan actor Shah Rukh Khan’s recent visit to Vaishnodevi Maa.

India Today quoted Sherlyn as saying, “I completely agree with Narottam Mishra ji, Home Minister of Madhya Pradesh, who upon being asked about Aamir Khan doing Kalash Pooja and Shah Rukh Khan offering prayers to Vaishnodevi Maa, said that people can offer prayers to whomsoever they believe in but at the same time, they must be mindful of other peoples’ beliefs and sentiments.” Continuing further, Sherlyn claimed that Besharam Rang is unacceptable to millions of Hindus, and added that the actress in the video shouldn’t have worn a saffron-coloured outfit.

