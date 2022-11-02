It seems there’s a war brewing between Rakhi Sawant and Sherlyn Chopra. It all has been happening since the MeToo accused Sajid Khan entered the Bigg Boss 16 house despite his perverse. At least nine women accused him of sexual harassment and continue doing so even now, and yet, he has had his way out.

Sawant, mocking Sherlyn Chopra’s complaint against Khan, recently said, “Why would anyone take you seriously when Sajid Khan is not at fault. No witness has testified against him, nor has the court punished him. Don’t you feel ashamed of yourself, making such allegations in front of the media while wearing makeup and saree? How do you sleep at night?”

Giving it back to the actress, Sherlyn has now given out this statement- “Why don’t you join a gym and gain some muscle. She just doesn’t want to work hard but she will go around media and paparazzi the whole time.” She also called Rakhi a Nautanki.

Sajid Khan was accused by as many as nine women of sexual harassment during the MeToo movement that began in 2018. One of the actresses that accused Khan was Sherlyn Chopra. Despite repeated requests to the makers of Bigg Boss 16 to evict Khan from inside the house, the plea fell on deaf ears. And the actress was now spotted at a police station to lodge a complaint against Sajid.

In the video, shared by Viral Bhayani, Chopra said that Khan is a regular offender and sexual predator and the makers of Bigg Boss are not evicting him despite her repeated requests. She has now filed a complaint against the Housefull director.

In a media interaction recently, the actress clarified, “I’m not looking to settle the scores with Sajid, I just want to make sure that no other woman falls victim to a molester like Sajid Khan. I’m waiting for ‘Bigg Boss’ makers to call me and women who are Sajid’s victims, to the reality show just for one day.”

She added, “I’ll come on national television and face him and ask him to flash his private parts for the camera, we will then give a rating to him on national television, as he requested me for the same several years back when I went to his place for a narration. It was distressing to know that the show makers invited Sajid Khan to the ‘Bigg Boss’ house.”

Sona Mohapatra, Ali Fazal also came out and requested the makers of the show and the channel to evict Khan out of the show. Sajid Khan did step down from his directorial post of Housefull 4 in 2018, he’s yet to comment on the allegations made against

