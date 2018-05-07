Avengers: Infinity War dominates global box office again in second weekend, hauls in over $1.2 billion

After breaking opening weekend records, Avengers: Infinity War continued to dominate in its second weekend in theaters.

In what has historically been considered the "official" kick-off to the summer movie season, Infinity War earned an estimated $112.5 million from North American theaters over the weekend, becoming the second highest grossing film in weekend two behind Star Wars: The Force Awakens ($149.2 million) and just slightly ahead of Black Panther ($111.7 million).

It's a 56 percent drop from its first weekend in theaters — less steep than the second weekend fall of Avengers: Age of Ultron (59.4 percent) or Captain America: Civil War (59.5 percent), but more than Black Panther's uniquely soft 44.7 percent sophomore weekend decline.

In India, the Marvel blockbuster has raked in a gross box office collection of Rs 223.51 crore, reports Taran Adarsh.

Globally, Infinity War has now grossed over $1.2 billion and become the first film ever to cross the $1 billion mark in 11 days of release, and it has yet to even open in China.

The latest Marvel film sees a veritable army of superheroes — including Dr. Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) and Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman) — joining forces to save the universe from the powerful Thanos (Josh Brolin).

