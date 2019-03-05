You are here:

Sherlock Holmes 3: Release date of Robert Downey Jr, Jude Law's detective drama changed to 22 December, 2021

The third part of Robert Downey Jr and Jude Law's Sherlock Holmes film series has been delayed.

According to Variety, the release date of the much-awaited film has been pushed back from 25 December 2020 to 22 December 2021.

Downey, 53, who played the famed British detective Sherlock Holmes in the series, and Law, 46, who portrayed his famous sidekick Dr Watson, are both returning for threequel.

The first two installments of the franchise were blockbuster successes, with Sherlock Holmes, that released on 25 December, 2009, making $524 million, and Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows, that released in December 2011, making $545.4 million at the worldwide box office. The third movie will release after a decade long hiatus.

Both the films were helmed by Guy Ritchie but there is no news yet whether the director is coming back for the third part or not.

Narcos co-creator Chris Brancato has written the script for the new film, which will be produced by Susan Downey, Joel Silver and Lionel Wigram.

Robert Downey Jr will be next seen as Iron Man in Avengers: Endgame while Jude Law's new release is Captain Marvel, headlined by Brie Larson.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Mar 05, 2019 11:47:55 IST