Oscars 2019: Robert Downey Jr praises Rami Malek after his Best Actor win for Bohemian Rhapsody

FP Staff

Feb 26, 2019 10:35:10 IST

A day after Rami Malek took home the Oscar for Best Actor for his portrayal of Queen frontman Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody, Robert Downey Jr shared a video praising the actor on his performance in the movie.

In the Instagram video, Downey Jr spoke about Malek's ability to portray characters as diverse as Mr Robot and Mercury, dubbing him as one who belongs to the "front of the bloodline of his acting generation".

He said, "I say, unequivocally, Rami Malek is the front of the bloodline of his acting generation, I think he has witnessed it here tonight and from an endomorphic loner Mr Robert to the complete showman that he displayed, I am just telling you and you already know it, you are good.”

For the Best Actor category at the at the 91st Academy Awards, Christian Bale was nominated for Vice, Bradley Cooper for A Star is Born, Viggo Mortensen for Green Book and Willem Dafoe At Eternity's Gate. But Malek had already cemented his position as the frontrunner by scooping up the precursor awards — Golden Globe, BAFTA and the Screen Actors Guild.

Updated Date: Feb 26, 2019 10:35:10 IST

