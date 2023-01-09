By this far, the internet bears the evidence that the holiday season was all about travel and vacation for our B-town stars, who rang in the New Year at some or the other exotic location across the globe. Therefore, how could you expect actress-turned-content creator Shenaz Treasury to stay behind? Shenaz is a big-time travel enthusiast and her Instagram account screams the same. Giving a glance of her Goa trip, the Kaalakaandi actress has unveiled her bikini collection to her fans. Shenaz, who time and again inspires the internet about body positivity, has now talked about why it is important to have a good relationship with your body. Sharing a series of her bikini-clad pictures, Shenaz revealed her personal story of how she didn’t feel comfortable in her own skin. Calling her relationship with her body “toxic”, Shenaz revealed how she used to hate her body in her 20s, the result of which she used to starve herself.

Shenaz penned down a lengthy note in the caption to ask a very crucial question to her Instagram family- “What is your relationship with your body?” While sharing the full-length mirror selfies, Shenaz wrote, “When I was growing up there was no such term as “body positivity”. For years I was so mean to my body. In my 20s, I used to starve all day, stuff my face at night and wake up guilty and hating myself. This was my pattern. I was always mean to my belly and my thighs. I used to talk down to my body. It was a toxic relationship! Even now, when my belly sticks out, I get mad at myself and have to remind myself – to be nice. Be nice to your cute belly Shenaz. It’s been an up-and-down relationship through the years and I wish I could say I am finally in a place where I don’t care. But I do!”

The actress added, “Not as much of course but I do care -a little. Yes, I eat a lot but I am very careful about what I eat. I still make sure I do some form of exercise at least 5 times a week. I work hard to keep this body strong and healthy and aesthetic. And I am proud to say that – I can still wear a bikini today and feel sexy!!! Are you nice to your body? Talk to me.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Travel, Romance, Smiles (@shenaztreasury)

Shenaz has shared her bikini look from each day of the week, with the supers that revealed where she is holding her breath and where she is bloating as she had a full mean. Wearing the pink bikini in the first selfie, which belongs to “Day 1”, Shenaz wrote in the supers “Holding my breath”. In the picture that belonged to Day 3, Shenaz wrote in supers “Belly sucked in.” Apart from donning the same colours, Shenaz was also seen mixing and matching her bikinis. Therefore it won’t be wrong to say that the actress has given her fans ample looks that need to be recreated this summer.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shenaz was last seen in the English comedy film Americanish. Currently, she is devoted to her travel vlogging page.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Insta gram.