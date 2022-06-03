Ishq Vishk Rebound stars Pashmina Roshan, Rohit Saraf, Jibraan Khan and Naila Grewal in lead roles. It is directed by Nipun Dharmadhikari and will hit the screens in 2023.

2003's coming-of-age-romantic drama, Ishq Vishk, which marked the Bollywood debut of Shahid Kapoor holds a special place in moviegoers' hearts due to its breezy romantic element with a dose of funny and relatable moments, which will take you back to your college days. The film, which also featured Amrita Rao, Shenaz Treasury and Vishal Malhotra, has a special connection with 90s kids due to its plot and theme. While the audience still loves to catch this movie on OTT platforms and TV screens, yesterday the makers of Ishq Vishk announced the second part of the film, titled Ishq Vishk Rebound with Pashmina Roshan, Rohit Saraf, Jibraan Khan and Naila Grewal headlining the project.

While the movie marks the grand Bollywood debut of Hrithik Roshan's cousin Pashmina, Jibraan Khan worked as a child actor in films like Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Rishtey and Kyo Kii... Main Jhuth Nahin Bolta. On the other hand, Rohit Saraf and Naila Grewal impressed everyone with their performances in Mismatched. The movie doesn't feature any big names yet it has all the chances to be a surprise hit at the box office due to these reasons...

Goodwill of the franchise

Since the first part has garnered the status of a cult classic among the audience, its goodwill will definitely help Ishq Vishk Rebound to garner the attention of the audience provided the film delivers a good trailer followed by some chartbusters like the first part.

Youth appeal

Just like the first part, Ishq Vishk Rebound is expected to deliver content, which will appeal to and find relevance among the youth. While the Shahid Kapoor starrer struck the chord with the 90s generation, this film should resonate with the Millenials and Gen Z.

Produced by Ramesh Taurani of Tips Films, the film is directed by Nipun Avinash Dharmadhikari, who previously helmed Marathi films like Me Vasantrao, Baapjanma and Dhappa. He also co-directed Mismatched. Ishq Vishk Rebound is currently in the production process and is set to hit the screens in 2023.

