The controversial and popular reality show, Bigg Boss 16 has been topping the TRP charts for quite some time now. Thanks to some interesting developments inside the house and the entertaining contestants, the show has kept fans hooked to their television screens as they don’t want to miss even a bit of it. Notably, the list of fans has also been joined by popular celebrities like Gauahar Khan and Shekhar Suman who seem to be keen viewers of the show and often share their reactions on Twitter. Speaking of which, Shekhar recently shared a tweet with a possible guess of the winner of Bigg Boss 16. While he didn’t mention any name, fans were quick to make their own guesses stating the names of Shiv Thakare and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary.

Junta is much smarter than all of them put together.They know that all of them will eventually play Brutus to each other and fall like nine pins…except one,the most honest heart❤️ the winner. — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) January 6, 2023

Calling his favourite one ‘the honest heart’, Shekhar Suman wrote, “Junta is much smarter than all of them put together. They know that all of them will eventually play Brutus to each other and fall like nine pins…except one, the most honest heart the winner.” In an immediate reply to this, while a fan claimed that Shiv Thakare will be the winner, the actor responded in agreement and wrote, “If he deserves it which he does, then he will.”

he will winner #shivthakare — Ruchi Rawat (@RuchiRa46715628) January 7, 2023

While it seems that Shekhar Suman already has his favourite in the house, it would be no mistake to say that Shiv Thakare is among the most popular and loved contestants in the house. Winner of Bigg Boss Marathi season 2, Thakare has impressed the audiences with his truthful and innocent personality. His efficient game also grabbed the host, Salman Khan’s attention who later praised Thakare for his performance.

Though we will need to wait for a few more weeks to finally know the winner of Bigg Boss 16. Speaking about the show, in the latest episode, contestants were able to meet their family members and spend some time with them. As a part of this, we saw Farah Khan, Asha Thakare, and Yogesh Choudhary entering the house, leaving the housemates surprised and emotional.

